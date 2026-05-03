Jo Adell News: Three-hit effort in win

Adell went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mets.

Adell got the scoring started with a single in the first inning while posting his second three-hit effort of the season. It was a nice bounce back after his modest seven-game hitting streak was snapped Friday, and the 27-year-old has now hit safely in nine of his past 11 games overall. For the year, he's slashing .268/.306/.370 with four home runs, 20 RBI, 14 runs scored and two steals across 147 plate appearances.