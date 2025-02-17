Jo Adell News: Ticketed for center field

Adell is in line to play more in center field with the Angels' decision to move Mike Trout (knee) to right field, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Adell was a Gold Glove finalist in right field in 2024 but will be tasked with a new position in 2025, at least while Trout is healthy. The 25-year-old Adell has started only 15 games in center field at the major-league level but played there extensively in the minors. Mickey Moniak will also be in the mix for starts in center field and has more experience at the position than Adell.