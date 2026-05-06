Joc Pederson News: Absent from lineup
Pederson is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Brandon Nimmo has been limited to designated hitter duty as he comes back from a hamstring issue, which leaves Pederson without a spot to play. It's just the second time this season that the left-handed-hitting Pederson has been absent from the lineup when the opposition was starting a right-handed hurler.
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