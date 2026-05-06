Joc Pederson headshot

Joc Pederson News: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Pederson is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Brandon Nimmo has been limited to designated hitter duty as he comes back from a hamstring issue, which leaves Pederson without a spot to play. It's just the second time this season that the left-handed-hitting Pederson has been absent from the lineup when the opposition was starting a right-handed hurler.

Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers
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