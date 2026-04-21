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Joc Pederson News: Average climbing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 9:19pm

Pederson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Pederson, who opened the season hitless over his first 16 at-bats, has seen his average slowly climb since. He's hit safely in 10 of the next 15 games, going 12-for-37 (.324) to raise his season average to .235. Despite the hitting surge, it hasn't improved Pederson's run production. He has just two extra-base hits and three RBI over 21 games.

Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers
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