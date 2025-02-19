Fantasy Baseball
Joc Pederson headshot

Joc Pederson News: Back in camp after illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 9:29am

Pederson (illness) returned to Rangers camp Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pederson was away from the club for a few days while battling the flu, but he's now recovered and ready to resume workouts. The 32-year-old's first Cactus League game might be delayed a bit since he's a tad behind, but he will have plenty of time to get ready for Opening Day.

