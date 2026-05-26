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Joc Pederson News: Belts three-run homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 10:02pm

Pederson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Tuesday in a 10-7 win against the Astros.

Pederson struck out to lead off Texas' half of the first inning, but he redeemed himself in the same frame with a three-run homer to cap an eight-run inning. Remarkably, the long ball gave Pederson his first multi-RBI game of the season. While he's improved his batting average to .234 after hitting just .181 last season, Pederson has otherwise struggled to produce -- he has only four homers and 14 RBI across 151 plate appearances.

Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers
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