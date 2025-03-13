Fantasy Baseball
Joc Pederson News: Goes deep again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Pederson started at first base and went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's spring game against Cincinnati.

Pederson walloped a three-run homer in the first inning. It was his third of the Cactus League and second driven to the opposite field. Pederson is expected to see time at DH mostly in 2025 but will get opportunities to fill in for Jake Burger at first base.

