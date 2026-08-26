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Joc Pederson News: Homers in Wednesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Pederson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the White Sox.

Pederson ended a 13-game power drought, a stretch in which he went 2-for-28 (.071) with just one RBI and a 5:10 BB:K. His third-inning homer got the Rangers on the board, but the White Sox racked up eight runs over the next three frames to put the game on ice. Pederson is hitting .237 with an .814 OPS, 23 homers, 48 RBI, 52 runs scored, 11 doubles, two triples and two stolen bases over 122 contests this season. It's been a resurgent year for him, but he remains firmly in a strong-side platoon role.

Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers
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