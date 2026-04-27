Joc Pederson News: Idle against lefty in series opener
Pederson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
As per usual, the left-handed-hitting Pederson will hit the bench while the Rangers match up with a southpaw starter (Max Fried) for the series opener. Andrew McCutchen will step in for Pederson as the Rangers' designated hitter and will bat fifth.
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