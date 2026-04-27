Joc Pederson headshot

Joc Pederson News: Idle against lefty in series opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Pederson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

As per usual, the left-handed-hitting Pederson will hit the bench while the Rangers match up with a southpaw starter (Max Fried) for the series opener. Andrew McCutchen will step in for Pederson as the Rangers' designated hitter and will bat fifth.

Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers
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