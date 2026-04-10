Joc Pederson News: Idle Friday
Pederson isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.
Pederson lost his three-game hitting streak with an 0-for-2 effort on Wednesday, and he'll now receive a day off to begin Texas' three-game set in Los Angeles. Andrew McCutchen will fill in as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
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