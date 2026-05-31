Joc Pederson News: Ignites comeback win
Pederson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Royals.
Pederson ignited a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning with a leadoff homer. That was the first of five consecutive hits, culminating with Ezequiel Duran's walk-off single to wipe out Kansas City's lead. The home run was Pederson's second in as many games and the fifth across his last five contests.
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