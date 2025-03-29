Joc Pederson News: In lineup against righty

Pederson started at designated hitter Friday and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Friday's 4-1 win over Boston.

Pederson, who was held out of Thursday's season opener against a lefty, was in the lineup against a right-hander. Texas manager Bruce Bochy may be strict in using Pederson against right-handers only. For Pederson's one opportunity to face a lefty -- Brennan Bernardino in the eighth inning -- the manger had Kevin Pillar pinch hit for him.