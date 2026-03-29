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Joc Pederson News: In lineup against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Pederson served as the designated and went 0-for-1 with a walk in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over Philadelphia.

Pederson, who was held out of the first game of the series against a left-hander, made the start against righty Aaron Nola. As soon as lefty reliever Tanner Banks entered the contest, Texas manager Skip Schumaker sent Andrew McCutchen to pinch hit for Pederson. It looks like DH will be strict platoon between the two for the time being.

Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers
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