Joc Pederson News: Launches first home run

Pederson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a home run in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Cincinnati.

Pederson halted an 0-for-16 stretch to start the season with a seventh-inning home run. It's been a frustrating start to 2026, the second straight season he's opened with a significant slump. In 2025, Pederson was batting .052 (3-for-58) after 20 games on his way to a .181 average and nine home runs over 96 games.