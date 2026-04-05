Joc Pederson headshot

Joc Pederson News: Launches first home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 5:11pm

Pederson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a home run in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Cincinnati.

Pederson halted an 0-for-16 stretch to start the season with a seventh-inning home run. It's been a frustrating start to 2026, the second straight season he's opened with a significant slump. In 2025, Pederson was batting .052 (3-for-58) after 20 games on his way to a .181 average and nine home runs over 96 games.

Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers
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