Joc Pederson

Joc Pederson News: Launches second homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Pederson went 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run during Saturday's 5-1 win against the Astros.

Pederson broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning with a two-run homer for his second long ball of the year, which is just the second time this season he's driven in two runs in a game. The 33-year-old still has an ugly .502 OPS for the year, though he may have turned a corner this month with a .233/.439/.500 slash line and 11:5 BB:K through 12 games in May.

