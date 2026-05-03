Joc Pederson News: Moving to bench in Nimmo's return

Pederson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

After sitting out Saturday's 5-1 loss due to a hamstring injury, Brandon Nimmo will check back into the lineup Sunday as the Rangers' designated hitter, which leaves no room in the lineup for Pederson. With an 0-for-7 showing at the plate over the first two contests of the series in Detroit, Pederson is now batting a lowly .205 on the season.