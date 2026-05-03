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Joc Pederson News: Moving to bench in Nimmo's return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Pederson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

After sitting out Saturday's 5-1 loss due to a hamstring injury, Brandon Nimmo will check back into the lineup Sunday as the Rangers' designated hitter, which leaves no room in the lineup for Pederson. With an 0-for-7 showing at the plate over the first two contests of the series in Detroit, Pederson is now batting a lowly .205 on the season.

Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers
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