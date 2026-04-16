Joc Pederson News: Not starting in series finale
Pederson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
Pederson will take a seat for the second time in the series and has now hit the bench for all five of the Rangers' matchups with left-handed starting pitchers this season. Platoon mate Andrew McCutchen will replace Pederson in the lineup at designated hitter and will bat sixth.
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