Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joc Pederson headshot

Joc Pederson News: On bench for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 1:00pm

Pederson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.

Pederson is expected to serve as the Rangers' primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching this season, but he'll take a seat Thursday while the Red Sox send southpaw Garrett Crochet to the bump. Corey Seager is managing a calf injury and will get a day off from shortstop and step in as Texas' DH.

Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now