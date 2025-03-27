Joc Pederson News: On bench for opener
Pederson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.
Pederson is expected to serve as the Rangers' primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching this season, but he'll take a seat Thursday while the Red Sox send southpaw Garrett Crochet to the bump. Corey Seager is managing a calf injury and will get a day off from shortstop and step in as Texas' DH.
