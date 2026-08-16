Joc Pederson headshot

Joc Pederson News: Out against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 11:54am

Pederson is absent from the lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Athletics.

With southpaw Jacob Lopez slotted as the opposing pitcher for the Athletics, the left-handed-hitting Pederson will ride the bench for Sunday's affair. Austin Wynns will slot in as the designated hitter and bat eighth for Texas.

Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers
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