Joc Pederson News: Out against lefty
Pederson is absent from the lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Athletics.
With southpaw Jacob Lopez slotted as the opposing pitcher for the Athletics, the left-handed-hitting Pederson will ride the bench for Sunday's affair. Austin Wynns will slot in as the designated hitter and bat eighth for Texas.
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