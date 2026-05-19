Joc Pederson News: Racks up four hits in rout

Pederson went 4-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI in Tuesday's 10-0 victory versus Colorado.

Pederson didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game in the second inning as a pinch hitter for Andrew McCutchen. Pederson finished the contest and ended up with a season-high four hits -- one more than he had tallied over his previous 20 at-bats combined. The veteran DH is slashing .236/.356/.355 with three home runs, four doubles, 15 runs and 11 RBI through 135 plate appearances on the campaign.