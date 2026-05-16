Joc Pederson headshot

Joc Pederson News: Reaches base three times Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Pederson went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI single during the Rangers' 4-1 loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Pederson supplied the Rangers' lone run after his single in the seventh inning brought Jake Burger home. Pederson is up to 10 RBI on the season and is slashing .214/.333/.330 with three home runs and 13 runs scored in 126 plate appearances.

Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers
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