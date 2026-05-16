Joc Pederson News: Reaches base three times Saturday
Pederson went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI single during the Rangers' 4-1 loss to the Astros on Saturday.
Pederson supplied the Rangers' lone run after his single in the seventh inning brought Jake Burger home. Pederson is up to 10 RBI on the season and is slashing .214/.333/.330 with three home runs and 13 runs scored in 126 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joc Pederson See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target28 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 1333 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joc Pederson See More