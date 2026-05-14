Joc Pederson headshot

Joc Pederson News: Remains at leadoff

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2026 at 6:12am

Pederson batted atop the order and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pederson batted leadoff for a second consecutive game, both against right-handers, while Brandon Nimmo followed him in the order. Prior to the last two contests, Nimmo has been the team's leadoff hitter in every game in which he's started. The Rangers haven't faced a lefty since manager Skip Schumaker tweaked the top of the order, but presumably Pederson wouldn't be in the lineup against southpaws. He's had just five plate appearances against left-hander all season.

Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers
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