Joc Pederson News: Remains at leadoff
Pederson batted atop the order and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.
Pederson batted leadoff for a second consecutive game, both against right-handers, while Brandon Nimmo followed him in the order. Prior to the last two contests, Nimmo has been the team's leadoff hitter in every game in which he's started. The Rangers haven't faced a lefty since manager Skip Schumaker tweaked the top of the order, but presumably Pederson wouldn't be in the lineup against southpaws. He's had just five plate appearances against left-hander all season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joc Pederson See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target26 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 1331 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joc Pederson See More