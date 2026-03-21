Joc Pederson News: Spring slide continues
Pederson went 0-for-2 in Friday's spring game against San Francisco.
Pederson's struggles from 2025 have carried over into 2026. He's batting just .171 (6-for-35) with zero RBI over 15 Cactus League games. Pederson is expected to be part of a rotation at designated hitter, which could also include players that have been more productive this spring. Both Andrew McCutchen (.533 average) and Mark Canha (.316, three HR) have been better than Pederson.
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