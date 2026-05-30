Joc Pederson News: Swats homer in win

Pederson went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-1 win over Kansas City.

Pederson is in the midst of a power surge, having swatted four homers over the last four games. He's lately getting turns as the team's leadoff batter and is slashing .295/.380/.682 with six walks, five home runs and nine RBI over 14 games in that role.