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Joc Pederson News: Swats homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 8:08am

Pederson went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-1 win over Kansas City.

Pederson is in the midst of a power surge, having swatted four homers over the last four games. He's lately getting turns as the team's leadoff batter and is slashing .295/.380/.682 with six walks, five home runs and nine RBI over 14 games in that role.

Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers
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