Joc Pederson News: Swats pair of homers in loss
Pederson went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and a third run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.
Pederson and opposing designated hitter Yordan Alvarez stole the show, each hitting two homers in the contest. Pederson has gone 10-for-23 (.435) with three homers and six RBI over his last eight games. He's now batting .250 with a .791 OPS, six long balls, 16 RBI, 20 runs scored, five doubles and no stolen bases over 51 contests this season. The 34-year-old should continue to fill a strong-side platoon role at DH while routinely hitting leadoff when in the lineup.
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