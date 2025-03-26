Joe Barlow News: Assigned to Triple-A

The Rangers assigned Barlow to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Barlow signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers in February, but he wasn't able to crack the Opening Day roster after finishing spring training by allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings. He last saw major-league action in 2023 with the Rangers, and he could be called up by Texas should there be a need of right-handed depth out of the bullpen.