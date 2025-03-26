Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joe Barlow headshot

Joe Barlow News: Assigned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 5:50am

The Rangers assigned Barlow to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Barlow signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers in February, but he wasn't able to crack the Opening Day roster after finishing spring training by allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings. He last saw major-league action in 2023 with the Rangers, and he could be called up by Texas should there be a need of right-handed depth out of the bullpen.

Joe Barlow
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now