Joe Barlow News: Back with Texas

Barlow agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Sunday that includes an invite to big-league camp.

The right-hander recorded 24 saves with a 2.81 ERA across the 2021 and 2022 campaigns for the Rangers, but he had a 4.66 ERA in 13 outings during 2023 before being designated for assignment, and he hasn't pitched in the majors since. Barlow could earn a spot in Texas' bullpen with a strong showing during spring training but likely won't fill more than a middle-relief role.