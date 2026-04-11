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Joe Boyle Injury: Lands on 15-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

The Rays placed Boyle on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Friday, due to a right elbow strain.

Boyle likely picked up the injury during Wednesday's start against the Cubs, when he took the loss after allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings. He's eligible to be activated off the IL in late April, though he'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury and establish an estimated timeline to return. In a corresponding move, the Rays recalled right-hander Jesse Scholtens from Triple-A Durham.

Joe Boyle
Tampa Bay Rays
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