Joe Boyle Injury: Making progress in throwing program
Boyle (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, MLB.com reports.
Boyle faced hitters in live batting practice Thursday, and it's possible he'll start a minor-league rehab assignment following Sunday's session. The right-hander is recovering from a right elbow strain, and he's on track to return to the Rays at some point in mid-to-late May. Jesse Scholtens is handling Boyle's spot in Tampa Bay's rotation for the time being.
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