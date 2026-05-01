Joe Boyle headshot

Joe Boyle Injury: Making progress in throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Boyle (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Boyle faced hitters in live batting practice Thursday, and it's possible he'll start a minor-league rehab assignment following Sunday's session. The right-hander is recovering from a right elbow strain, and he's on track to return to the Rays at some point in mid-to-late May. Jesse Scholtens is handling Boyle's spot in Tampa Bay's rotation for the time being.

Joe Boyle
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Boyle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Boyle See More
Week 5 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 5 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
4 days ago
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching Results
MLB
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching Results
Author Image
Dan Marcus
24 days ago
Week 2 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 2 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
25 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
27 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 3
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
28 days ago