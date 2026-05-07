Joe Boyle Injury: Needs more time on rehab assignment
Boyle (elbow) struck out four over two scoreless innings in his first rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Durham.
Boyle made his first game appearance in nearly a month while he works his way back from a right elbow strain. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times relays that the Rays won't rush Boyle back from the 15-day injured list, so expect the club to proceed slowly with his rehab. Boyle threw 31 pitches in Wednesday's outing and will continue to build up his stamina from there.
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