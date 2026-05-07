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Joe Boyle Injury: Needs more time on rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 10:52am

Boyle (elbow) struck out four over two scoreless innings in his first rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Durham.

Boyle made his first game appearance in nearly a month while he works his way back from a right elbow strain. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times relays that the Rays won't rush Boyle back from the 15-day injured list, so expect the club to proceed slowly with his rehab. Boyle threw 31 pitches in Wednesday's outing and will continue to build up his stamina from there.

Joe Boyle
Tampa Bay Rays
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