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Joe Boyle Injury: Return not imminent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Boyle (elbow) is playing catch from 90 feet, MLB.com reports.

The Rays are hopeful that the right-hander will be able to throw a bullpen session by the end of April. Boyle is on the 15-day injured list due to a right elbow strain, and he may need a minor-league rehab assignment before being cleared to rejoin Tampa Bay's rotation. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to be available until sometime in May.

Joe Boyle
Tampa Bay Rays
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