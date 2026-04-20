Joe Boyle Injury: Return not imminent
Boyle (elbow) is playing catch from 90 feet, MLB.com reports.
The Rays are hopeful that the right-hander will be able to throw a bullpen session by the end of April. Boyle is on the 15-day injured list due to a right elbow strain, and he may need a minor-league rehab assignment before being cleared to rejoin Tampa Bay's rotation. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to be available until sometime in May.
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