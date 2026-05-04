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Joe Boyle Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 1:47pm

Boyle (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Boyle has missed more than three weeks with a right elbow strain, but he's progressed to the point that he's ready to test himself in a game setting. The right-hander made three starts for the Rays before getting hurt, posting a 5.17 ERA and 16:6 K:BB over 15.2 innings. He could be reclaim a spot in the Tampa Bay rotation if he looks sharp during his rehab assignment.

Joe Boyle
Tampa Bay Rays
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