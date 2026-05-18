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Joe Boyle News: Activated, sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Rays activated Boyle (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Boyle had made three rehab starts after overcoming a right elbow strain, but he really struggled in his final rehab outing Sunday, allowing five runs with a 0:4 K:BB over 1.2 frames. The Rays have decided to keep him at Durham where he had been rehabbing rather than stick him back on the big-league roster.

Joe Boyle
Tampa Bay Rays
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