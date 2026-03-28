Joe Boyle News: Delivers quality start Saturday
Boyle didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.
The right-hander wasn't even expected to be part of the Rays' rotation to begin the season, but when Ryan Pepiot (hip) landed on the IL, Boyle was pressed into duty and came through with a quality start on 75 pitches (52 strikes). The lack of free passes was especially encouraging after he walked eight in 9.2 spring innings, and had a 5.68 BB/9 for his career coming into the year. It's not yet clear when Pepiot will be ready to return, but Boyle will get at least one more chance to prove he deserves to stick around in a road start next weekend against the Twins.
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