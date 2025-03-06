Joe Boyle News: Impressive so far in camp

Boyle allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out two over 2.1 innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox.

Boyle, acquired from the Athletics in the Jeffrey Springs trade, is up to 4.1 scoreless innings this spring with a 6:1 K:BB and .125 BAA. The Rays seem committed to deploying a six-man rotation to begin the season and Boyle could make it a tough call for the last spot if he keeps pitching like this. The 6-foot-7 righty posted a 6.42 ERA in the majors last year but has a quality four-pitch mix, highlighted by a four-seamer that averaged 97.7 mph last season.