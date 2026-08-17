Joe Boyle headshot

Joe Boyle News: Moves to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Rays optioned Boyle to Triple-A Durham on Monday.

Boyle's stay with the Rays lasted two days, with the right-hander striking out five and allowing two earned runs on two hits and three walks over 3.1 innings of relief in his lone appearance during Sunday's 10-2 loss to the Orioles. He'll give up his spot on the active roster to left-hander Shane McClanahan (back), who was reinstated ahead of his scheduled start in Monday's series finale.

Joe Boyle
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Boyle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Boyle See More
Collette Calls: What Is Left in the Tank?
MLB
Collette Calls: What Is Left in the Tank?
Author Image
Jason Collette
33 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash Before the Next Wave of Promotions
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash Before the Next Wave of Promotions
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
62 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
71 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
72 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
87 days ago