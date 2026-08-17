Joe Boyle News: Moves to Triple-A

The Rays optioned Boyle to Triple-A Durham on Monday.

Boyle's stay with the Rays lasted two days, with the right-hander striking out five and allowing two earned runs on two hits and three walks over 3.1 innings of relief in his lone appearance during Sunday's 10-2 loss to the Orioles. He'll give up his spot on the active roster to left-hander Shane McClanahan (back), who was reinstated ahead of his scheduled start in Monday's series finale.