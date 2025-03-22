Joe Boyle News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Rays optioned Boyle to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Boyle was relatively impressive in the Grapefruit League this spring, turning in a 3.52 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with a 21:10 K:BB over 15.1 innings. However, because the 25-year-old righty finished last season with a 6.42 ERA and 1.72 WHIP, the Rays would presumably like to see Boyle maintain that success over a longer period of time before giving him a spot on their MLB roster.