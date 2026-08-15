Joe Boyle News: Returns to majors
The Rays recalled Boyle from Triple-A Durham on Saturday.
Boyle last pitched in the majors April 8 and has since accumulated a 9.13 ERA and 2.14 WHIP over 47.1 innings at Triple-A. He'll reclaim a spot in the big-league bullpen despite his poor performance, though he'll almost certainly be limited to low-leverage work. Chris Roycroft was optioned to Durham in a corresponding move.
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