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Joe Boyle News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 12:51pm

The Rays assigned Boyle to minor-league camp Friday.

Boyle had been in contention for a spot in the big-league bullpen, but he'll fall short of those aspirations. The 26-year-old allowed seven runs (four earned) with a 16:8 K:BB across 9.2 innings during spring training. Per Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Boyle will be stretched out to be a starter at Triple-A Durham.

Joe Boyle
Tampa Bay Rays
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