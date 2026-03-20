Joe Boyle News: Sent to minor-league camp
The Rays assigned Boyle to minor-league camp Friday.
Boyle had been in contention for a spot in the big-league bullpen, but he'll fall short of those aspirations. The 26-year-old allowed seven runs (four earned) with a 16:8 K:BB across 9.2 innings during spring training. Per Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Boyle will be stretched out to be a starter at Triple-A Durham.
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