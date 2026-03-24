Joe Boyle News: Set to start game No. 2
Boyle will rejoin the Rays to start the second game of the season Saturday against the Cardinals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The right-hander was competing for a roster spot before being sent to minor-league camp last week, but he'll end up starting the second game of the year with Ryan Pepiot (hip) headed to the IL and Nick Martinez (knee) banged up. Boyle started in nine of his 13 appearances for Tampa Bay last season and had a 4.67 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 58:28 K:BB across 52 innings.
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