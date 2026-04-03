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Joe Boyle News: Takes no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 8:29pm

Boyle didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Twins, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out nine in 5.1 innings of work.

Boyle was sharp Friday outside of the fourth inning, during which a potential inning-ending double play turned into a three-run outburst for the Twins. Aside from that, it was a good start for Boyle, who tied a career high with nine strikeouts. It gives the 26-year-old 13 punchouts on the season in 11.1 innings of work. His next start is scheduled to come Wednesday against the Cubs.

Joe Boyle
Tampa Bay Rays
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