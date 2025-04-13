Joe Boyle News: Tosses five no-hit frames in win

Boyle (1-0) earned the win against Atlanta on Sunday, allowing two unearned runs on no hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Boyle was called up for a spot start and tossed five no-hit innings before being lifted with no outs in the sixth. He generated an impressive 12 swinging strikes on 74 pitches and limited Atlanta to only three hard-hit balls. While it's unclear whether the 25-year-old will stick with the big-league club, Sunday's performance certainly made a strong case for another opportunity.