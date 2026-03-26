Joe Elbis News: Elects to retire

The Diamondbacks announced March 6 that Elbis retired from professional baseball.

After posting a 3.39 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 112:47 K:BB in 135.1 innings between High-A Hillsboro and Double-A Amarillo in 2024, Elbis was added to the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster following that season. Arizona then optioned Elbis to Double-A last March, but the right-hander didn't end up making any appearances in 2025 after initially landing on Amarillo's injured list last April before being shifted to the restricted list less than two weeks later. Elbis was activated from the restricted list following the season, but the 23-year-old didn't report to spring training before electing to bring an end to his playing career.