Joe Jimenez Injury: Timeline still uncertain

Jimenez could end up missing the entire 2025 season as he recovers from offseason knee surgery, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta hasn't ruled the right-hander out yet though, and if his rehab goes well he could rejoin the big-league bullpen soon after the All-Star break. Jimenez had the best statistical season of his career in 2024 despite pitching with pain in his left knee from July on, posting a 2.62 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB over 68.2 innings while racking up a career-high 27 holds. In his absence, Pierce Johnson, Aaron Bummer and Dylan Lee figure to be the primary set-up men for closer Raisel Iglesias. "I'm just focusing on my rehab," Jiménez said this week in camp. "Obviously it's a long process, but I come here every day to work and try to do everything that I can just to make it right now."