Joe Jimenez headshot

Joe Jimenez Injury: Timeline still uncertain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Jimenez could end up missing the entire 2025 season as he recovers from offseason knee surgery, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta hasn't ruled the right-hander out yet though, and if his rehab goes well he could rejoin the big-league bullpen soon after the All-Star break. Jimenez had the best statistical season of his career in 2024 despite pitching with pain in his left knee from July on, posting a 2.62 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB over 68.2 innings while racking up a career-high 27 holds. In his absence, Pierce Johnson, Aaron Bummer and Dylan Lee figure to be the primary set-up men for closer Raisel Iglesias. "I'm just focusing on my rehab," Jiménez said this week in camp. "Obviously it's a long process, but I come here every day to work and try to do everything that I can just to make it right now."

Joe Jimenez
Atlanta Braves
