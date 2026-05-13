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Joe Jimenez Injury: Undergoes another knee surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 3:16pm

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss revealed Wednesday that Jimenez underwent another surgery on his left knee 3-to-4 weeks ago, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Jimenez has now had three surgeries on the knee since November 2024. Weiss noted Wednesday that Jimenez feels better after this recent procedure than he has previously about pitching again, though the right-hander is without a timeline for a return. Jimenez is already on the 60-day injured list and will be a free agent after this season.

Joe Jimenez
Atlanta Braves
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