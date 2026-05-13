Joe Jimenez Injury: Undergoes another knee surgery
Atlanta manager Walt Weiss revealed Wednesday that Jimenez underwent another surgery on his left knee 3-to-4 weeks ago, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.
Jimenez has now had three surgeries on the knee since November 2024. Weiss noted Wednesday that Jimenez feels better after this recent procedure than he has previously about pitching again, though the right-hander is without a timeline for a return. Jimenez is already on the 60-day injured list and will be a free agent after this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Jimenez See More
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To WatchApril 27, 2025
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL EastMarch 13, 2025
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National LeagueJune 20, 2024
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL EastMarch 21, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Jimenez See More