Jimenez had surgery last November to address cartilage damage in the knee, and he wound up requiring another operation on the same knee following a setback. The reliever missed the entire 2025 season, and Anthopoulos noted that a timetable for Jimenez won't become clearer until late December or January. Jimenez -- who is owed $9 million in 2026 in his final year under contract -- boasts a 2.81 ERA, 30.1 percent strikeout rate and 7.2 percent walk rate in his two regular seasons with Atlanta and should be in line for high-leverage bullpen work in 2026, if healthy.