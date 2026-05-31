Joe La Sorsa News: Exercising upward mobility clause

La Sorsa is expected to trigger his upward mobility clause Monday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

La Sorsa signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates before the 2026 campaign and already once attempted to find another suitor by exercising his upward mobility clause, ultimately sticking around after he went unclaimed on waivers in late March. The southpaw has posted a 3.60 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 21 strikeouts over 25 innings in 21 appearances, including two starts, with Triple-A Indianapolis this season. It's unclear if he'll garner much interest on the open market.