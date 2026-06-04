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Joe La Sorsa News: Joining Red Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 3:39pm

The Pirates traded La Sorsa to the Red Sox on Thursday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

La Sorsa will be active Friday for the Red Sox while they are in New York playing the Yankees. The southpaw exercised his upward mobility clause at the end of May after attempting to use it earlier in the season. The Pirates are receiving cash considerations in return, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Additionally, the Red Sox must move someone off of their 40-man roster, but the trade is not official yet.

Joe La Sorsa
Pittsburgh Pirates
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