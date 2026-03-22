Joe La Sorsa News: Moving on from Pittsburgh
La Sorsa plans to exercise the upward mobility clause in his minor-league contract with the Pirates after Pittsburgh reassigned him to minor-league camp Sunday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.
Though the left-hander was unable to secure a spot in the Pirates' Opening Day bullpen, he's believed to have other suitors interested in included him on the season-opening roster. La Sorsa tossed three scoreless innings in Grapefruit League play for the Pirates and was also a lockdown reliever for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, striking out four of the 11 batters he faced in the tournament.
Joe La Sorsa
Free Agent
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