Joe La Sorsa News: Moving on from Pittsburgh

La Sorsa plans to exercise the upward mobility clause in his minor-league contract with the Pirates after Pittsburgh reassigned him to minor-league camp Sunday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Though the left-hander was unable to secure a spot in the Pirates' Opening Day bullpen, he's believed to have other suitors interested in included him on the season-opening roster. La Sorsa tossed three scoreless innings in Grapefruit League play for the Pirates and was also a lockdown reliever for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, striking out four of the 11 batters he faced in the tournament.