Joe La Sorsa News: Reassigned despite velocity bump

The Reds reassigned La Sorsa to minor-league camp Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard reports.

La Sorsa tossed six scoreless innings and has displayed a major bump up in velocity this spring, sitting in the mid-90s after he averaged 90.7 mph during the 2024 season. It wasn't enough to make the Opening Day roster, but the lefty gives the Reds some relief depth at Triple-A Louisville.